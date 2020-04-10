Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen firefighters

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, Oct. 5.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and at public buildings across the state be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

“On this day, we remember the firefighters across Michigan and our country who have lost their lives protecting our communities,” said Whitmer in a statement. “I want to thank our firefighters for their unwavering bravery and service to our state. Today, we honor those whose lives were lost and acknowledge those courageous men and women who answered the call to protect our families.”

October is Fire Prevention Month in Michigan, the governor proclaimed, to help spread awareness about fire safety and protect Michigan residents.

To lower flags to half-staff, the state says flags should be hoisted to the peak for an instant then lowered to the half-staff position.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, Oct. 5.

