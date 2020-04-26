DETROIT — Child placement agencies are facing new challenges as the Michigan governor’s stay-at-home order has blocked most birth parents from visiting their children in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Detroit News reports that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision prompts worry that families providing foster care or completing certification may stop due to health concerns and job loss.

Janet Reynolds Snyder is an executive director of the Michigan Federation for Children and Families, a Lansing-based association that has about 60 family support and child welfare service agencies in Michigan state.

She says the directive supports good health, but it is important for foster children to have access to their biological parents.

