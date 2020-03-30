LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan legislative leaders announced Monday that two supplemental budget bills will provide $150 million in funding for the COVID-19 response.

The governor also signed an executive directive that restricts discretionary spending within the government. Another directive also suspends hiring within the executive branch.

Whitmer vetoed about $80 million in line items in the Michigan Senate supplemental bill, which were for the state's general fund.

"Due to the incredible toll that COVID-19 has taken on our health and our families and our economies, it was important that I veto a number of line items to save tax dollars," said Whitmer in a press conference Monday morning.

The vetoes were agreed to by both branches of government so that the funding could be prioritized toward the COVID-19 response.

"It's too early to determine the exact impact on state revenues and knowing there is the potential for a significant loss in revenue. Now is not the time to sign a bill for supplemental funding for anything other than dollars that can be utilized to help our COVID-19 response," said Whitmer.

The state has already put more than $130 million toward securing medical supplies and equipment, the state legislature said in a news release.

"The additional funding provided today, along with the supplies and funding provided by the federal government, helps ensure that Michigan has the necessary resources to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19," said a joint statement from the governor, State Sen. Mike Shirkey, State Sen. Jim Ananich, State Rep. Lee Chatfield, and State Rep. Christine Greig.

