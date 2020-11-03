LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to $321 million in spending that will be used to combat the coronavirus, provide financial assistance for older adults go to community college and partially revive the state's tourism advertising campaign.

The supplemental bills won bipartisan approval from the Republican-led House on Tuesday and could be passed by the GOP-controlled Senate on Thursday.

The Democratic governor will sign the legislation.

Some of the money will partly restore funding that she vetoed last fall amid a budget impasse over fixing the roads.

