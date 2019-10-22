WASHINGTON — The United States Supreme Court overturned a ruling from a lower court that found Michigan's congressional and legislative maps are unconstitutional and would need to re-drawn before the 2020 election.

In April, three federal judges ordered the state legislature to redraw at least 34 districts after finding Michigan's maps were unconstitutional. However, the Republican-led legislature filed an appeal to the Supreme Court.

In that ruling, the judges said those 34 districts drawn by Republicans in 2011 violated voters' rights. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling Monday.

The case had been on the docket for the Supreme Court for months, while justices heard two gerrymandering cases in Maryland and North Carolina. In June, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 that the nation's high court doesn't play a role in allegations of partisan gerrymandering.

Chief Justice Roberts did say the districts were "highly partisan" but those claims go beyond the scope of the federal courts.

