Whitmer proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan

Congress has been deadlocked in negotiations over potentially billions of dollars in emergency COVID-19 assistance.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants state legislators to approve a $100 million COVID-19 relief plan when they return to session during December.

The Democratic governor sent a letter to leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature asking for the state-based stimulus program that she said “will provide direct financial support to the families and small businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Whitmer’s request comes as legislators are scheduled for a return to session on Tuesday until Dec. 17 and Congress has been deadlocked in negotiations over potentially billions of dollars in emergency COVID-19 assistance.

Related Video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.