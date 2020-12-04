WASHINGTON — As part of the CARES Act, the trillion dollar relief package passed by U.S. legislators, Michigan hospitals and health care providers will receive $936 million to help with COVID-19 response.

U.S. Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced the funding on Friday.

"This funding is vital to our hospitals and heroic health care professionals, and I will continue pushing to ensure they have the necessary funding and tools throughout this crisis," said Peters.

The senators said they pushed for this funding during negotiations. It will go toward support health care expenses or lost revenue because of coronavirus. The funding will also ensure that uninsured Michiganders can get tested and treated without getting a surprise bill from a provider.

The resources can also go toward purchasing medical supplies and equipment, like PPE and testing supplies.

“We are in the middle of a massive health crisis and Michigan remains a COVID-19 hotspot. Our hospitals, doctors, nurses, and health care providers are in desperate need of funding, which is why a major infusion of resources was a top priority in the last package,” said Stabenow.

