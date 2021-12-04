Michigan house explosion sends 8 people to hospitals

All were taken to hospitals, though three were released. The explosion and fire occurred overnight in Marshall, 15 miles east of Battle Creek.

MARSHALL, Mich. — An explosion possibly leaked to natural gas destroyed a house in southern Michigan, injuring eight people.

Neighbor Patti Bischoff says the explosion and fire made the house look like a “dollhouse.” Bischoff says it was like an inferno, a “tinder box.”

Marshall Fire Chief Martin Erskine says the preliminary cause appears to be a natural gas leak. He says it was “miraculous” that all eight people were able to get out of the house.

