ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. - Justin Beutel, 38, was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 15—the first day of firearm deer hunting season in Antrim County.

Preliminary investigation shows that Beutel was hunting on private property, and he was shot by another hunter, a 45-year-old Gaylord man. The two men were not hunting together, and it appears that they do not know each other.

Beutel was shot near the intersection of West Elder Road and Northeast Torch Lake Drive, which is near the village of Alden, about 20 miles northeast of Traverse City.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found Beutel unresponsive. First aid was administered, but the 38-year-old did not recover.

The Antrim County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are assisting the DNR with the investigation.

