Report: January fire deaths in Michigan up 144% over 2021

Officials say Michigan saw 18 fires and 22 associated deaths last month.

MICHIGAN, USA — Officials say Michigan's fire-related deaths rose significantly in January as the state began 2022 with 144% more deadly fires than it saw during the same month last year.

The state's fire marshal and department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Friday that Michigan's Bureau of Fire Services recorded 18 fires and 22 associated deaths last month. That's a 144% increase compared to January 2021.

Officials said in a statement that those 22 deaths "were all accidental and preventable."

January's deadly fires included a Jan. 17 fire at a multi-family dwelling in Pontiac that killed two men and injured five people.

