Michigan House OKs spending on jobless benefits, flood costs

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have begun approving a budget bill that would authorize the federal government’s supplemental $300-a-week unemployment benefit and provide $6 million in state funding for costs related to devastating flooding in the Midland area.

The legislation cleared the House 106-3 Tuesday and is expected to win final Senate approval Wednesday.

The nearly $2.9 billion spending measure — almost all of it federal dollars — would include the $300 benefit created by President Donald Trump after talks broke down with Congress.

