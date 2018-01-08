A Northern Michigan lawmaker was detained after attempting to bring a loaded gun in a carry-on, according to local news reports.

The Petoskey News- Review is reporting that Representative Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) was about to board a plane at Pellston Regional Airport before TSA discovered a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag during a pre-flight screening. Chatfield was headed to Detroit.

Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin told the Petoskey News-Review that the incident happened on July 15 at 3 p.m. Wallin declined to identify the man involved in the incident except describing him as a 30-year-old man from Levering.

However, Chatfield released a statement around 3 p.m. on Tuesday claiming that he was the person responsible for the incident, calling it an "inexcusable mistake".

Chatfield said in the statement that he owns multiple firearms and thought that all of them were registered with Michigan State Police, but the specific firearm that was in his bag wasn't on file. Chatfield said he registered the firearm shortly after the incident

"As an elected official, I take responsibility and fully acknowledge that no one is above the law," Chatfield said in a Facebook statement. "I am sorry for this honest mistake, and I can ensure you that it won’t happen again."

According to the Petoskey News-Review, Chatfield was detained by a deputy and questioned by an Emmet County Sheriff's Office substation. Chatfield was later released and his gun was confiscated. Chatfield wasn't arrested because the incident didn't result in any imminent danger.

Chatfield's case has been sent to the Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review and a determination if any charges will be filed.

Chatfield serves as speaker pro tempore, the second- highest leadership position in the House, and is currently seeking re-election.

