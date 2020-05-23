Michigan lawmaker encourages mask wearing with #MaskUpMichigan

A Michigan state senator is using social media to encourage people to wear masks.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow is encouraging Michiganders to wear face masks in public, and she's using social media to communicate that message.

McMorrow, a democrat from Royal Oak, tweeted a photo of her wearing a mask on Friday saying, "PSA as we head into the weekend: don't be a mask slacker! #MaskUpMichigan." This prompted more legislators to post pictures of their mask wearing.

The freshman state senator then posted again on Saturday, noting how masks are being encouraged to keep others safe from the virus.

"Imagine if you found out that you wearing socks could save someone else's life. 'That's it?!' you'd say. And you'd be walkin' around with your socks on feeling like a dang super hero. It's like that, but with a mask. The fabric's just somewhere else. #MaskUpMichigan," she said.

Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed the campaign by retweeting McMorrow, and saying "Couldn’t have said it better myself."

State Sens. Winnie Brinks, Erika Geiss, Jeremy Moss, Adam Hollier, and Dayna Polehanki all participated in the campaign. Grand Valley State University joined in by posting a picture of a Bill Seidman statue on campus wearing a mask.

In Michigan, an executive order has required masks to be worn in publicly enclosed places, like grocery stores.

The state of New York is also encouraging people to wear face coverings with an ad contest. It's asking New Yorkers to create and share a video that explains why people should wear a mask in public.

