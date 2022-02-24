Michigan lawmakers react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Michigan leaders have all voiced condemnation of Putin's actions in Ukraine.

MICHIGAN, USA — As Russia continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Michigan lawmakers across both aisles have condemned Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The condemnation of Putin by the members of congress comes as President Joe Biden announced a new round of sanctions against Russia Thursday afternoon.

During the announcement of the sanctions, President Biden also announced that he has ordered 7,000 US troops be deployed to Germany.

Michigan has one of the largest populations of Ukrainian Americans in the country with over 40,000 calling the state home.

Michigan lawmakers have began to issue statements to the media and on Twitter in support of Ukraine and its sovereignty:

Sen. Peter Meyer (D)

"I unequivocally condemn Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine – an appalling and illegal assault on a sovereign nation and democracy itself," Sen. Gary Peters said Thursday.

I unequivocally condemn Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine – an appalling and illegal assault on a sovereign nation and democracy itself. READ my full statement ⬇️ Posted by Senator Gary Peters on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D)

"I share the horror of the many Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan of this brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified attack by President Putin on the people of Ukraine. America will stand strong with our allies to do everything we can to protect their freedom and independence and save lives," Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Thursday.

I share the horror of the many Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan of this brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified attack by... Posted by Senator Debbie Stabenow on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R)

"Russia must be sanctioned and Putin needs to be held accountable. President Biden must change his position on American energy development so we can support our allies and bring down energy costs here at home," Bill Huizenga said Thursday.

Russia must be sanctioned and Putin needs to be held accountable. President Biden must change his position on American... Posted by Bill Huizenga on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Rep. John Moolenaar (R)

"We must impose severe sanctions on Russia as soon as possible, and the NYET Act will make that happen. I am supporting this legislation because it is a smart, targeted approach that will hurt Russian financial institutions and the powerful people who prop up Vladimir Putin’s government,” said Moolenaar. “It will also block U.S. exports of semiconductor chips to Russia. We need those chips here to support our economy and manufacturing. Finally, there are more than 39,000 Ukrainian-Americans in Michigan, and I am praying for them and their families. Putin’s invasion will cause massive destruction and endanger their loved ones. I stand ready to work across the aisle in Congress to pass sanctions on Russia and support Ukraine diplomatically during this dark hour.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.