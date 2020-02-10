Michigan lawmakers react to Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Lawmakers and officials across the state are reacting to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

There has been no shortage of reaction Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump's positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had also tested positive for the virus.

As the president retreats into quarantine for the next few weeks, lawmakers and newsmakers from across the partisan spectrum have tweeted reactions and well wishes, including Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Here in Michigan, lawmakers and officials have also reacted to the news.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wished the president and first lady a fast recovery in a statement:

"I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day."

"This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president," her statement continued. Her statement went on to say that it's going to take everyone to "beat this enemy" and that it would be hard because "this has been one of the most challenging experience any of us has ever faced."

"We must not let our guard down. We must remain vigilant. COVID-19 won't just go away because we're tired of the disruptions it has caused to our daily lives, and right now there is no cure."

"My sincere hope is that today's news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American. Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let's all do our part. Let's all mask up. And let's get through this together, as one nation."

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids, tweeted best wishes to the president just after 1 a.m. Friday:

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, also tweeted his reaction, calling the virus "serious, real and deadly."

Laura Cox, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, tweeted that she was sending her prayers to the president and first lady:

Peter Meijer, the Republican candidate for the 3rd U.S. District, also tweeted Friday morning:

Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement Friday:

"Sending my condolences to the President and First Lady and wishing them both a swift and full recovery. This is a reminder that this pandemic is real, ongoing and indiscriminate. We must all stay vigilant and protect each other by wearing a mask and social distancing."

It is unclear where the Trumps and Hicks may have caught the virus, but in an interview, Trump seemed to suggest it may have been spread by someone in the military or law enforcement.

“It’s very, very hard when you are with people from the military or from law enforcement, and they come over to you, and they want to hug you, and they want to kiss you,” he said, “because we really have done a good job for them. And you get close. And things happen.”

While there is currently no indication that Trump is seriously ill, the positive test raises questions about what would happen if he were to become incapacitated due to illness. The White House said the president would be retreating into quarantine.

