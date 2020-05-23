Michigan suit: Count absentee ballots if mailed by election

The lawsuit was brought by the League of Women Voters of Michigan and three voters.

LANSING, Mich. — A voting-rights group is challenging a century-old Michigan law that requires absentee ballots to be received by Election Day to be counted.

It says a 2018 constitutional amendment that authorizes no-reason absentee voting lets voters return their ballot by mail any time during the 40 days before an election.

Disregarding ballots that are postmarked but come in late, the suit says, could disenfranchise more than 100,000 voters at a time absentee voting will rise amid a pandemic.

