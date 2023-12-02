Michigan leaders react to object shot down over Lake Huron, Lake Michigan airspace closure

"The [Michigan National Guard] stands ready," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

MICHIGAN, USA — Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan Sunday after an object was shot down over Lake Huron, a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Federal Aviation Administration said.

Three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that the high-altitude object was shot down this afternoon over the Great Lakes. According to one of the officials, the object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft.

The release says the closure was to "ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations."

The closure was implemented at 12 p.m. and was lifted shortly after. No flights were affected at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the situation on Twitter:

Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The @MINationalGuard stands ready. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 12, 2023

Sen. Gary Peters also tweeted the following:

I've been in touch with the Pentagon, DHS, and FAA regarding the closure of air space over the Great Lakes. I'm glad the object was neutralized over Lake Huron and I'll continue pressing DoD for transparency. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 12, 2023

Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan's first district said residents deserve answers to their questions.

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today.



The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron.



I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots.



The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan's seventh district shared a thread of tweets on the situation.

Just got a call from @DeptofDefense — our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron. We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023

She went on to say the following:

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose," she wrote.

"As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage."

Congressman John Moolenaar of the second district thanked those who protected the state.

"Thank you to the men and women of our military for the work they did to shoot down the airborne object over Lake Huron. This object flew over Michigan and other parts of the country. I hope it will quickly be recovered and identified with more information made available to the public as soon as possible. I will continue to be in contact with officials at the Department of Defense to help ensure Michigan residents are safe."

Rep. Bill Huizenga of the fourth district says transparency is needed after the situation.

I have been briefed on the situation regarding the object downed over Lake Huron. Transparency is key. We need accurate information to be shared w/ Congress & the American people. With this being the 4th incident, President Biden & the Pentagon need to be forthcoming with us all. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) February 12, 2023

State Senator for the 37th district, John Damoose, who serves on the Aerospace and Defense Legislative caucus of Michigan, posted the following on Facebook:

Military Action over Northern Michigan… After closing airspace over Lake Michigan and military activity above northern... Posted by State Senator John Damoose on Sunday, February 12, 2023

