Michigan leaders react to object shot down over Lake Huron, Lake Michigan airspace closure

MICHIGAN, USA — Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan Sunday after an object was shot down over Lake Huron, a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Federal Aviation Administration said.
Three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that the high-altitude object was shot down this afternoon over the Great Lakes. According to one of the officials, the object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft.
The release says the closure was to "ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations."
The closure was implemented at 12 p.m. and was lifted shortly after. No flights were affected at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to the situation on Twitter:
Sen. Gary Peters also tweeted the following:
Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan's first district said residents deserve answers to their questions.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan's seventh district shared a thread of tweets on the situation.
She went on to say the following:
"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose," she wrote.
"As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage."
Congressman John Moolenaar of the second district thanked those who protected the state.
"Thank you to the men and women of our military for the work they did to shoot down the airborne object over Lake Huron. This object flew over Michigan and other parts of the country. I hope it will quickly be recovered and identified with more information made available to the public as soon as possible. I will continue to be in contact with officials at the Department of Defense to help ensure Michigan residents are safe."
Rep. Bill Huizenga of the fourth district says transparency is needed after the situation.
State Senator for the 37th district, John Damoose, who serves on the Aerospace and Defense Legislative caucus of Michigan, posted the following on Facebook:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.