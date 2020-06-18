Michigan Legislature OKs bills to help small breweries grow

The Senate voted in favor of letting microbrewers self-distribute up to 2,000 barrels annually -- up from 1,000.

LANSING, Mich. — Small breweries could sell and deliver more craft beer to stores without having to go through Michigan’s three-tier system for alcohol distribution under legislation advancing to the governor’s desk.

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the main measure, which would let microbrewers self-distribute up to 2,000 barrels annually — up from 1,000.

On-premises sales would no longer count against the limit, either.

The proposed changes, which are part of a bipartisan 16-bill package, won House approval in February and are expected to be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

