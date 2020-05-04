LANSING, Mich. — Michigan House leaders are disputing over whether to lengthen Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency by 70 days, and they are also split on whether the legislature should hold in-person session on Tuesday, April 7.

The legislature's last vote was three weeks ago.

Saturday, House Democratic leader Rep. Christine Greig sent a letter to Rep. Lee Chatfield, the Republican Speaker of the House, which underlines her position on the state of emergency and the House's scheduled session.

Greig says she was "dismayed" that Chatfield suggested extending the state of emergency by only 23 days. "To be frank, such an extension is grossly inadequate to the all-important task before us," she said.

Whitmer requested the 70-day extension on April 1. The governor first declared a state of emergency on March 10, which has allowed her to issue a number of executive orders, including shutting down schools at a stay at home directive. State law only allows such a declaration to last 28 days without approval from the legislature.

RELATED: Whitmer declares state of disaster, seeks to extend emergency declaration

"By approving the 70-day extension requested by the governor now, we would be providing the governor, doctors and nurses, and first responders with the tools they need to fight this virus," Greig wrote in the letter.

Chatfield issued a response just a couple of hours later, in which he says a 23-day extension will "allow the governor to continue her important work while still giving local residents hope that they will have a real plan presented to them sooner than the end of June."

Republican lawmakers are hoping to extend the state of emergency to May 1.

►Read the letter from Greig here. Read the response from Chatfield here.

Both lawmakers, representing their sides of the aisle, also sparred over holding an in-person session on Tuesday. Greig expressed her concerns, noting that many lawmakers are at a greater risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 and referencing Rep. Isaac Robinson, a state lawmaker who recently died from the virus.

Grieg says "at a minimum" the House should follow social distancing guidelines and conduct health screenings for all lawmakers.

Chatfield responded by saying that the House has a plan to screen members for COVID-19 symptoms and conduct temperature checks before the session. He said "every possible measure" will be taken to limit the risk to legislators.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.