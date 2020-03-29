GENESEE TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, Mich. — A Michigan man is in custody after grabbing shopping carts at a grocery store and claiming he has the coronavirus.

Jonathan David-Asher Miracle is also accused of kissing the window of a police car Friday.

Miracle was charged with malicious destruction of police property and falsely threatening people to a harmful substance. He'll appear in court by video Monday.

Police say Miracle was inside a Kroger store in Genesee Township, near Flint, “pushing around shopping carts while stating” he has the coronavirus.

Miracle hasn't been tested at the jail because he's so far shown no symptoms.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.