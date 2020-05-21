UP man charged with killing 18 wolves, three eagles and more

Wolves and bald eagles are protected under state and federal laws.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — An Upper Peninsula man is accused of poaching wolves, eagles and other animals after a monthslong investigation.

The Department of Natural Resources says Kurt Duncan of Pickford is facing 125 misdemeanor charges in Chippewa County. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in 91st District Court.

Duncan is accused of killing 18 wolves over an 18-month period and killing three bald eagles. Both are protected under state and federal laws. The charges also include deer, turkey, bear and bobcat.

The DNR says Duncan was using the animals for a variety of reasons, including crafts, selling or disposing of them.

