Michigan pork and beef producers issued a statement Saturday, May 2, addressing fears that processor shutdowns could create food shortages.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Michigan Beef Industry Commission and the Michigan Pork Producers Association said they are working quickly to make adjustments amid COVID-19 to be able to continue to supply pork and beef to grocery stores.

"The impact of this pandemic has not been easy, and it is not over. While Michigan’s meat supply chain may experience occasional and temporary suspensions of operations, these breaks are necessary to implement new worker safety measures," the three groups said in a statement.

Gary McDowell, the director of MDARD, said Michigan's animal agriculture industries are adapting their businesses to ensure the health and safety of workers.

“While this could lead to some near-term speedbumps, everyone should recognize these changes will deliver long-term supply chain strength and, most importantly, improved safety for workers throughout the agricultural industries," said McDowell.

John Warminski butchers ox tail at Ronnie's Quality Meats in Detroit, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. President Donald Trump has ordered meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation's food supply. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AP

RELATED: Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

This week, President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to remain open over concerns about coronavirus impacting the nation's food supply. This order used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure.

Unions around the country disagreed with the president's order, saying it jeopardizes the health of the workers. More than 20 meatpacking plants have closed because of pressure from local authorities and employees over the virus.

Leaders from the pork and beef industries said processing in Michigan has slowed down while new safety measures were implemented for workers.

“Worker safety is job one,” said George Quackenbush, executive director of the Michigan Beef Industry Commission. “A safe and healthy workforce is the key to bringing us back to full production. And we know it’s important that we get this right, so we don’t have to do it twice.”

RELATED: Tyson Foods warns 'the food supply chain is breaking' as plants close due to coronavirus

Smithfield Foods halted production at its plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after more than 850 workers were infected with the virus. In West Michigan, JBS Plainwell, a beef production plant, has an outbreak with 60 confirmed cases.

Mary Kelpinski, the CEO of the Michigan Pork Producers Association, urged customers to avoid panic buying meat products in coming weeks.

“We have determined that with production facilities continuing to function and plenty of meat in cold storage around the state, consumers should expect to continue to see meat products in grocery stores,” she said. “The only way we could encounter a problem is if consumers start panic-buying. We want everyone to know that production in Michigan remains strong. Don’t buy more than you need.”

RELATED: 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at Allegan County beef plant

The joint statement from MDARD, the Michigan Beef Industry Commission and the Michigan Pork Producers Association noted that their industry has implemented the following measures to protect workers: COVID-19 testing, temperature checks, use of PPE and social distancing employees.

It also underlined, again, that shoppers should not unnecessarily stock up on meat.

"One thing we can all do to help each other during this time is avoid panic-buying," the statement said. "Buying only what you need will ensure families across the U.S. can continue to enjoy the safe and nutritious protein they know and love."

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.