LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is poised to create a permanent statewide mental health hotline under legislation that soon will go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Legislature is scheduled to take a final vote on the bill Tuesday.

The telephone referral system would be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and would refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program.

The new legislation is intended as a way to expand that program statewide.

More stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.