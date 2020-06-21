Michigan agency: Moving firewood can spread invasive species

Officials say it's nearly impossible to detect diseases just by looking at the wood.

LANSING, Mich. — State officials are reminding Michigan residents as the summer camping season begins to not transport or move firewood because doing so can spread invasive species to other locations.

Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says new infestations of invasive pests or diseases pose a serious threat to the state’s agriculture, forests and the environment.

Invasive species can hide in or on firewood.nThey threaten native tree species that don’t have natural defenses against them or disease.

Infestations can destroy forests and lower property values. Officials say it's nearly impossible to detect diseases just by looking at the wood.

