LANSING, Mich — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office is working to add a third gender option on Michigan licenses and ID cards.

According to The Detroit News, Benson had previously attempted for a third gender designation, but the department's software prevented her from doing so.

She instead opted for a new policy making it easier for people to change their gender designation from male to female or female to male on state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards.

The possibility to add a non-binary option might be completed by 2021.

