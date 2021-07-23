Michigan Nurses Association calling on lawmakers to address overworked nurses

Staffing shortages are impacting nurses across the state, and now they're pushing for legislation to address how many hours they can be forced to work.

Staffing shortages are impacting nurses across the state, and now they're pushing for legislation to address how many hours they can be forced to work, and the number of patients they can be assigned.

This week, the Michigan Nurses Association released a video describing the "impossible situation" nurses faced in the pandemic.

A bipartisan legislative package called the Safe Patient Care Act would establish assignment limits and protect whistleblowers.

According to the Michigan Nurses Association, during the pandemic, many nurses in Michigan were fired after speaking out about dangerous working conditions.

Critical care nurse, and Michigan Nursing Association president Jamie Brown says because there is no law, nurses are stretched too thin.

"Too often, and we can't spend the time we need to with our patients," Brown says. "Anyone who saw the images coming out of our hospitals from the pandemic understands that our system is failing.

"Hospital CEOs should not be making millions while cutting staff. The hospital lobby has gone unchecked for too long. We need our legislators to step up and pass laws to protect patients."

