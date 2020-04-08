Michigan officer dies from heart attack after cutting fallen tree on duty

His death remains under investigation.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Authorities say a suburban Detroit police officer was found dead at a police station hours after he cut up a tree that had been blocking a local road.

Sgt. Steven Splan, a veteran officer with the Bloomfield Hills Police Department, was found unresponsive in the department’s station Sunday night after suffering a medical emergency.

The city’s Public Safety Department confirmed information on the Officer Down Memorial Page, which said that the 46-year-old officer had suffered a heart attack hours after he returned from cutting and removing a tree that was blocking a local road.

His death remains under investigation.