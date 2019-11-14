DETROIT — (AP) — The parents of a Michigan teenager who killed himself are suing the Archdiocese of Detroit for alleged harm they suffered during his funeral when a priest questioned whether their son would go to heaven.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Wayne County by the teen’s mother, Linda Hullibarger, names as defendants the archdiocese, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the Rev. Don LaCuesta.

The Toledo Blade reports that Hullibarger and her husband say they met with LaCuesta to plan funeral services for their 18-year-old son, Maison, and made it clear they wanted the priest to deliver a positive, uplifting message.

But LaCuesta allegedly turned his Dec. 8, 2018, homily instead into a message regarding suicide, questioning whether the teen would go to heaven.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Thursday for the archdiocese.

