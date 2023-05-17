WATCH: Michigan police officers save infant who wasn't breathing

While one deputy performed CPR, the other prepared a breathing mask. Suddenly, you can hear the cries of the infant as he starts to breath on his own.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies at the Ingham County Sheriff's Office saved an infant on Saturday, officials said on Facebook. They captured it all on body cam video.

When officers were called to the home in Vevay Township, the infant was not breathing and had no pulse.

In the video, deputies are seen rushing into the home with first aid equipment in hand.

While one deputy performed CPR, the other prepared a breathing mask. Suddenly, you can hear the cries of the infant as he starts to breath on his own.

At the end of the video, first responders prepared the baby to be transported to the hospital. They say by that point, his heartrate was returning to normal and his breathing was back.

They say he is resting and doing much better as of Tuesday, May 16.

In the post, the Sheriff's Office says the actions of the deputies align with their mission statement, “Our Family Protecting Yours Since 1838.”

The infant's father is a former Ingham County Corrections Deputy, who now worked for local law enforcement.

"We are proud of our deputies’ abilities to serve our community by responding with precise training and applying skills that save lives," wrote the Sheriff's Office.

