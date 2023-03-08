Michigan State Police recover four kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop, a state record

State troopers accuse the 25-year-old California driver of smuggling the drugs into Michigan. The total street value of this bust is estimated to be $9 million.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a Tuesday traffic stop on I-94 disrupted the distribution of more than 3,000,000 fentanyl-laced pills valued at $9 million on the street.

Fifth District troopers assigned to the Homeland Security Team (HST) pulled over a car going eastbound on I-94 near mile marker 55 around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said the car had a cracked windshield and the driver wasn't using the lanes correctly.

After talking with the 25-year-old California driver, troopers became suspicious. They asked the driver if they could take a look inside, and he reportedly gave verbal consent for them to do so.

What they found inside that vehicle was the largest seizure of fentanyl stemming from a traffic stop in state history.

Investigators said they found four kilos of fentanyl vacuum sealed inside a duffle bag. Detectives also found two additional kilos of suspected fentanyl at a second venue along with $30,000 in cash.

The California man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a man-made opioid. Just two milligrams, which can fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a deadly dose.

"One kilo can produce approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $1.5 million. In total, this seizure will undoubtedly save lives, as it disrupted the distribution of around three-million fentanyl-laced pills with a total street value of $9 million," Michigan State Police said.

If you need help with addiction, you can visit Michigan National Rehab or call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Hotline at 1-888-733-7753.

Recovery assistance is also offered through MSP Angel Program at https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/grantscommunityservices/angel.

