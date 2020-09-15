x
Michigan Catholic priest compared Black Lives Matter to 9/11 attackers

Rev. Paul Graney says BLM is “anti-family” and “evil.”
DEARBORN, Mich. — The pastor of a Roman Catholic church in suburban Detroit is apologizing after a fellow priest likened Black Lives Matter to the people responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

The Rev. Paul Graney used a weekend homily to rail against BLM, whose goal is to eradicate systemic racism and to oppose violence against Black people.

Graney is a priest at Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn. Graney says BLM is “anti-family” and “evil.”

The Rev. Bob McCabe says Graney's homily created “confusion and chaos.” McCabe says “every person is sacred in the eyes of God.” 

