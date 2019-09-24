The state of Michigan has a new record for the amount of rainfall in a 24-hour period. On July 20, 12.92 inches of rain were reported east of Fountain in Mason County.

The previous record stood for over 100 years. It was set on Aug. 31, 1914 in Bloomingdale with 9.78 inches.

The National Weather Service said the new record was recently certified by a committee of scientific experts.

