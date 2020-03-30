Michigan State Rep. Isaac Robinson died at the age of 44.

Robinson was a Democrat representative who served Michigan's 4th House District, which includes Hamtramck and a central portion of Detroit. He was in in his first term.

The circumstances of his death were not released yet. But a report from Crain's Detroit said Robinson died from a suspected COVID-19 infection. His mother, former Rep. Mary Rose Robinson, told WXYZ that he went to the hospital Sunday morning because he was having trouble breathing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement responding to the loss of Robinson. She said he will be missed by many and it was an honor to work with him.

“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come," the statement read in part.

Prior to being elected to the Michigan House, Robinson served as an aide in the U.S. House of Representatives, the state House and the Detroit City Council. He also spent over a decade with the labor movement.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield called Robinson a "tremendous friend and colleague and we will all feel the sting of his passing" in a statement.

“I will remember Isaac as a proud son of Rose Mary, an accomplished attorney, and a talented and effective representative of the people. But most of all, I will remember him as a passionate defender of the City of Detroit and the people who lived there. He cared deeply for that city, and his genuine love for its residents shined through in everything he did and in every decision he made," said Chatfield.

Robinson will be remembered for his enthusiasm, laughter and passion, Chatfield said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.