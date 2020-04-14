WASHINGTON — Monday, six Republican U.S. congressmen sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in which they express their concerns about her latest stay at home order, which was enacted last week.

U.S. Reps. Paul Mitchell, Fred Upton, Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar and Jack Bergman--all of the Michigan Republican representatives--signed the letter.

The congressmen said the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented public health emergency, and the governor was right to issue the original stay at home order, which was set to expire on April 13.

However, the letter says the governor's latest iteration is too restrictive and has inconsistencies. "For example, within individual stores some entire sections are closed while customers can still access other areas of the same building," the letter says.

This is referencing the portion of the executive order that mandates large stores portion of the sections of their stores that sell carpet, flooring, furniture, gardening supplies and paint, which has been a point of criticism for some.

The letter also says they believe there is a better approach that focuses on enforcing social distancing instead of banning certain activities.

"Most people recognize the dangers of coronavirus and will act responsibly," the letter reads.

As federal officials, the congressmen do not have the ability to engage in the state-level governing that is occurring under the coronavirus pandemic. But the letter serves as an official opinion regarding their stance after hearing from constituents.

Whitmer also faced criticism from Michigan's sole independent congressman, Rep. Justin Amash. He also said the order goes too far and has unintended consequences.

The governor responded to these critiques during her press briefing on Monday, April 13. She emphasized it's okay to be frustrated and angry, but urged people to still practice safe social distancing.

"It became clear to me this weekend that there are a lot of people who, understandably, are really worried about whether or not we're ever going to get past this moment. And we are," said Whitmer. "I know that there's a worry that maybe it's three weeks and then another three weeks and another three weeks. And this will go on and on. We will get past this. We will get through this. This is not a permanent moment."

