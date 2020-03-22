LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the closure of places of public accommodation until April 13 at 11:59 p.m. This includes bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters, libraries, museums and more.

The original order to close bars and restaurants started on March 16 and was set to be lifted on March 31. But an executive order signed Saturday extended that by two weeks to "mitigate the spread of COVID-19, protect the public health, and provide essential protections to vulnerable Michiganders."

Whitmer said in a press release that coronavirus has created an "unprecedented challenge" for life in Michigan.

"That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe," she said. "I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."

Whitmer's order does still encourage food and drink establishments to offer takeout options for their customers. If restaurants do offer food or drinks to go, they can only allow five people on their premises at a time. Those individuals must stay six feet apart.

The order does not apply to grocery stories or pharmacies.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

