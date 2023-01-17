Whitmer: 195 school districts to receive funding to hire school resource officers

Some districts in West Michigan will be receiving funding, including Cedar Springs Public Schools, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools and Lowell Area Schools.

MICHIGAN, USA — As part of a statewide program, 195 school districts in Michigan will receive funding to hire a school resource officer (SRO) for the next three years.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the program on Tuesday. $25 million in funds will go toward these SRO hires, which will help protect over 334,000 students, according to the state.

“Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school,” said Gov. Whitmer. “These grants will help us hire almost 200 more School Resource Officers so we can make sure our children, teachers, and staff are safe at school. Let’s keep working together to make record investments in our students and improve their classroom experience, build up school infrastructure, hire excellent educators, and invest in their comprehensive well-being, from mental health to safety.”

The grants were awarded by a panel of education and policing representatives. Schools without SROs or with lower per-pupil funding were prioritized in the grant distribution.

Areas in West Michigan receiving funding include Cedar Springs Public Schools, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools, Grant Public Schools, Holton Public Schools, Kent City Community Schools, Lowell Area Schools, Montague Area Public Schools, Muskegon Middle School and North Muskegon Public Schools.

“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper.

Click here to see a full list of schools awarded funding through the program.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.