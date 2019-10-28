FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan auto shop has replaced a Halloween display depicting a scowling President Donald Trump holding the severed head of former President Barack Obama by a black rope.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Quality Coatings owner Dave Huff removed the rope and Obama mask Friday outside the business in Fowlerville, Mich. -- following criticism on social media. He added yellow tape reading: "PC-POLICE."

Huff says he's not racist and "no race ever went into this thing."

The newspaper reports Sunday that the original display was put up three weeks ago. A machete smeared with what appeared to be red paint was impaled into the Trump figure's midsection.

The Trump figure's foot also was on a head representing 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

