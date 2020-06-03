LANSING, Mich. — The first legal sports betting in Michigan will begin next week inside Detroit's casinos.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board plans to give final approval Tuesday.

The three commercial casinos are expected to go live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

While physical sports books will be open, online and mobile sports wagering will not start sometime in 2021.

Onsite sports betting at tribal casinos is not regulated by the state. They will announce their launch of sports wagering individually.

Michigan legalized sports betting and online gambling late last year.

