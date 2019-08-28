LANSING, Mich. — State officials will be giving an update on the budget and potential for a government shut down if lawmakers and the governor can't agree on road funding.

Michigan lawmakers have until the end of September to agree on a budget, for the upcoming fiscal year -- or face a government shutdown. Which is because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislature still can't agree on funding for roads and education.

Though tax increases, fund shifts and pension-related refinancing moves are under consideration, the sides do not appear close to any resolution nearly six months after Whitmer's proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase to "fix the damn roads" quickly flamed out.

The tax increase would have generated an additional $2.5 billion in constitutionally protected transportation revenue, a $917 billion boost in the coming fiscal year and $1.9 billion above what is expected for the 2020-21 budget if lawmakers also agreed to her request to stop diverting general funds to roads.

On Tuesday, it was learned that the state started "contingency planning" for a potential shut down.

Officials are working to figure out which government functions must continue -- and which can be stopped, in the event of a shutdown.

