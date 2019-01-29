LANSING, Mich. — Much of Michigan's state government is closing for the second time this week due to dangerous winter weather.

Offices in the executive, legislative and judicial branches are closed Wednesday. Essential employees in state departments must still report to work.

Lansing is reinstating driving restrictions on city roads.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order declaring a state of emergency ahead of expected subzero temperatures. She also activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response efforts.

Whitmer wants the public to understand the seriousness of what she says is a once-in-a-generation cold snap. She visited a Lansing warming center Tuesday.

Wind chill factors may drop to as low as negative 45 degrees from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

The University of Michigan, Michigan State University and other schools have canceled classes.

