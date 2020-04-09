Michigan state lawmaker wants to do away with 'pesky' license plate tabs

One of the main goals is to reduce wait times and lines at the Secretary of State's office.

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan state lawmaker calls license plate tabs "pesky," and outdated. He wants the practice to end in Michigan.

Matt Maddock, R-Milford Township, introduced a bill to the state House, in 2019. However, he is now speaking out more on the issue in response to wait times at the Secretary of State's office during the pandemic.

"For the past six months, we’ve had continual problems with lines at the Secretary of State office," said Maddock, "Each one of the state reps here in Lansing have gotten many calls about the lines getting progressively worse over the past six months. So, we have to do something."

In his district, Maddock said he has heard of wait times as long as 3 hours.

The Secretary of State's office confirmed they had a backlog of transactions due to being closed for two months during the height of the pandemic. A representative told 13 ON YOUR SIDE since reopening in June, they completed more than four million transactions. They are assessing how to serve customers, adding new appointments, and expanding branch hours. Also, those who need to renew vehicle registration should complete that online, by mail, or at one of the self-service stations across the state.

Maddock's other main claim for doing away with the tabs is it could be a process done electronically.

"Years ago, we had plate tabs for a reason," said Maddock, "That was because we didn’t have computers in police cars. Now a days, we have computers in police cars and automatic plate scanners that instantly tell the police officer behind you whether your license is valid or not. Instantaneous, like that."

Michigan State Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they oppose eliminating the tab requirement. Among those reasons, the tabs are the main way they identify whether the plate is valid or expired.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Transportation.

