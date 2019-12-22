LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police's newest class of troopers will soon be dispatched to work at posts across the state after graduating from the 136th Trooper Recruit School on Friday.

This class of troopers started the school on June 30 at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the keynote address and she wished the troopers a "long, safe and rewarding career with the Michigan State Police."

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper administered the Oath of Office during the ceremony. In his address he talked about the positive impact troopers can make in people's lives.

"I’m a strong advocate of fostering a positive mindset and I challenge you to look for the positives in all your experiences. The power of vision is extraordinary and incredible things happen when you are open to the possibilities," said Gasper.

►Meet the newest troopers here.

For 25 weeks, recruits were trained in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

Michigan State Police is currently recruiting for future trooper schools. People interested in learning more, can visit the MSP website.

The next trooper recruit school starts Jan. 26, 2020. With the new troopers, there are 1,238 troopers assigned statewide.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.