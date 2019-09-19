LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) released a phone app Thursday that allows users to follow MSP's breaking news updates, as well as submit crime tips.

The app, MSP Mobile is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store by searching Michigan State Police.

Users are able to choose any of MSP's 30 posts to follow and can receive push alerts for traffic crashes, arrests, criminal investigations, community events and more.

“It’s our goal to make connecting with the MSP as easy as possible,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This new app puts important public safety information literally in your hand and allows each user to customize their experience and interaction.”

The app also includes:

Profiles of Michigan’s most wanted fugitives

Search the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry

Help solve cold cases

Contact information and driving directions for MSP posts and districts statewide in a format that is GPS-enabled and sortable by city/address

