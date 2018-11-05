NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan State Police Trooper was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and the use of a computer to commit a felony.

Trooper Devin Wilson of the Hart Post was arrested on May 10 and arraigned in Newaygo County on Friday, May 11.

Wilson was arrested when he reported for duty, and his house was searched. His arrest followed an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit.

The trooper was placed on unpaid suspension while the case is going on.

MSP says that regardless of the outcome of the case, employees can still be subject to administrative penalties because of violations of department policy.

Wilson has been a trooper with MSP since 2012.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

