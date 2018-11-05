EAST LANSING - Michigan State University could welcome the largest freshman class in its history to campus.

MSU's target for this fall's incoming class was between 8,200 and 8,400, Jim Cotter, director of the university's Office of Admissions, said. Based on deposits submitted by the May 1 deadline, MSU exceeded that target.

"This is a historic class at Michigan State," Cotter said.

The number of in-state students who paid deposits is up about 6% compared to this time last year. If numbers hold, 76% of its coming freshmen will be from Michigan, according to numbers provided by the university.

"We're excited about the class, which is strong in-state despite being a demographic that is declining," Cotter added.

The number of Michigan high school graduates has been trending down for several years and is expected to decline further in the next 15 years, according to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

The incoming class of freshmen will be the first to arrive on campus following the conviction of former university doctor Larry Nassar. The disgraced former MSU physician, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing women and girls during medical treatments, is serving a 60-year prison sentence for three federal child pornography convictions. His state sentences on 10 sexual assault charges will add decades more if the 54-year-old is still alive at the end of his federal sentence.

Penn State saw a significant decline in its applications in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. According to Penn Live, Penn State had about 5,000 fewer applications in 2013 than it did in 2012.

In March, interim President John Engler sent letters to prospective students, highlighting changes at MSU in the wake of the Nassar scandal.

"Michigan State is many things, including all the great things you’ve learned about our

academic programs and campus living," he wrote. "But you no doubt also know MSU is the subject of investigations stemming from long-term sexual misconduct by a former faculty physician with ties to Olympic, MSU, and other gymnastics programs. He will spend the rest of his life in prison and, as we grieve for his survivors, we are moving swiftly and decisively to make changes aiming to prevent such a thing from ever happening again."

Such reassurances may have eased the concerns of prospective students, said Kelly MacLean, founder of College Recruiting Specialists,an education consulting firm that helps students pursue higher education.

"Because of the scandal, people may feel pretty confident MSU is going to be on its absolute best behavior, with more checks and balances in pace going forward than other schools," she said.

Cotter said 2.5% more students who received offers from MSU elected to take the university up on its offer compared to a year ago.

In a typical year, between 3.5% to 4% of incoming students who pay deposits to MSU don't show up for classes in the fall, Cotter said. It's referred to as summer melt. The drop off is highest among international students and lowest for in-state students, Cotter said.

While MSU forecasts a stronger in-state freshman class this year, it's forecasting a significant decline among international students. International applications were down more than 30% this year, and deposits were down 28%, Cotter said.

Declines among prospective students from China represent the lion's share of this drop, Cotter said. As it's been over the past decade, "As China goes, so goes international enrollment at MSU," he added.

That drop may amount to MSU having as many as 200 fewer international students among its freshman class for the coming academic year.

MSU is predicting more diversity among its incoming domestic freshmen compared to previous classes. African-American enrollment is up nearly 24%, according to MSU, with Hispanic and Asian-American enrollment climbing 25% and 36%, respectively.

Whereas students 10 to 15 years ago committed to MSU early, Cotter said, he's seen a shift in that behavior. The university received more than 1,000 deposits between April 27 and the May 1 deadline.

Often times, that has to do with students and their families trying to get as much financial assistance as possible, MacLean said. This strategy rarely, if ever, works, she added.

"They're waiting until the very end to lock themselves in," Cotter said.

