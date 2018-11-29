EAST LANSING - Michigan State University Trustee George Perles has resigned effective immediately.

“Michigan State University has been a home to me and my family for nearly 65 years,” Perles wrote in his resignation letter. He cited compromised mobility and living with the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Board Chair Brian Breslin said in a news release that he has "known George for many years and his dedication to the university is beyond compare.

“He cares deeply about the people here and has worked selflessly over the years — whether that was as a player, coach, athletic director or board member — to push MSU to its greatest potential.”

Perles played football at MSU in the 1950s and coached Spartans from 1982 until 1994, leading the team to a victory in the 1988 Rose Bowl.

He was first elected to the Board of Trustees in 2007. His current term expires on Jan. 1, 2023.

Perles was elected as a Democrat. His resignation now means that outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder can appoint his replacement.

The governor's office has been notified and expects to make an appointment in the near future, according to the release.

“It has been no secret that I have been living with a number of health challenges,” Perles wrote. “Despite the limitations, I continued to support the university and remained focused on fulfilling my commitments as a Trustee.”

In his letter, Perles wrote about meeting his wife on campus and later returning to campus for his “dream job” as MSU’s head football coach and for a short time as the university’s athletic director.

Perles became the head football coach at MSU in 1982, leading the team to a victory in the 1988 Rose Bowl and adding responsibilities of athletic director in 1990. In the spring of 1992, he handed over the athletic director position to Merrily Dean Baker.

Perles remained MSU’s head football coach until 1994. Two years later, the NCAA levied penalties against the program for violations including cash payments to recruits and academic fraud. MSU forfeited five wins from the 1994 football season and was put on a four-year probation.

No evidence was found that Perles knew about the misdeeds. Perles told the Detroit Free Press in September of 1996 that he “challenged anyone to investigate a program with a 12-year coach and not find some problems.”

In his letter, he wrote, “At this juncture, I feel that Sally deserves some respite. We need to make our life smaller as we age and consider our quality of life. Our family has bled green and white for the better part of our lives. It's time to step back and allow the next generation to carry the MSU torch.”

