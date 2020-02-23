MONTROSE, Mich. — A Michigan teacher has denied a request from a student with two mothers to write about same-sex marriage for a class assignment.
MLive reports Destiny McDermitt, a junior at Hill McCloy High School in Montrose, was given an assignment this month to write a speech discussing an issue they felt strongly about and to take a stand for or against it.
The teacher, who the district isn't naming, allegedly told McDermitt she couldn’t write about same-sex marriage because the topic could offend someone in the class.
