MONTROSE, Mich. — A Michigan teacher has denied a request from a student with two mothers to write about same-sex marriage for a class assignment.

MLive reports Destiny McDermitt, a junior at Hill McCloy High School in Montrose, was given an assignment this month to write a speech discussing an issue they felt strongly about and to take a stand for or against it.

The teacher, who the district isn't naming, allegedly told McDermitt she couldn’t write about same-sex marriage because the topic could offend someone in the class.

In this Feb. 13, 2020 photo, Christine Jackson, left, and Angela McDermitt-Jackson , right, sit with their daughter Destiney McDermitt at their home in Montrose, Mich. The family is upset that Destiney McDermitt was not allowed to write about gay marriage for a paper in school. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

