Michigan sues dam owner, seeks compensation for destruction

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan has filed a lawsuit against the owner of two dams, seeking fines for the destruction of natural resources as well as “gross mismanagement” that preceded a devastating flood in Midland County.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Liesl Clark, Michigan’s top environmental regulator, say blame for the May 19 flood falls squarely on Boyce Hydro Power.

At least 150 homes were destroyed and thousands of people were forced to flee. The Edenville dam failed during a steady rain, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River.

A local group was attempting to acquire the dam and make repairs before disaster struck.

