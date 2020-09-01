PONTIAC, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court says the public can bring laptops, tablets and phones into local courthouses.

The court announced the groundbreaking policy change Wednesday. The new rule covers the use of electronic devices in courtrooms and clerk's offices, where public documents are stored.

The public can bring electronic devices into courtrooms to take notes, use the internet or exchange email and text messages.

Photos or video, however, are prohibited unless approved by a judge. Many court clerks opposed the rule because it could reduce lucrative copying fees.

