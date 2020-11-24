Michigan Supreme Court holding virtual adoption event

The justices will hold a virtual adoption day event at 10 a.m. and will be presenting two lifetime achievement awards as well.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court, as well as several circuit courts and judges statewide, will be honoring parents who have helped children finding their forever homes.

Organizers said the Tuesday event will also focus on the importance of adoption, as well as the work an dedication of foster care providers.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are approximately 13,000 children in foster care and 300 children who still need an adoptive family.

